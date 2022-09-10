Chicago Fire 3, Inter Miami 1: Man of the Match

Sometimes, it’s just as simple as “score a brace, win Man of the Match.” This is kind of one of those times, but it wasn’t just that Jhon Duran scored two goals. he ran and hustled and pressed. He played some excellent defense when he was called to do so. He helped keep possession and was a significant factor in why the Fire’s offense looked so good. For all of that and the two goals, Jhon Duran wins tonight’s man of the match.

(Now let us know how you saw it. Vote for your choice for MOTM/WOTM in the poll below. The poll will be open for two days, after which we’ll publicize the results. (Note: if you’re viewing this post from AMP or Apple News, you won’t see the poll below. Feel free to tell us your pick in the comments.)