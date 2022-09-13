CF Montreal 3, Chicago Fire 2: Man of the Match

The fire lost 3-2 tonight to CF Montreal, basically ending the playoff hopes and dreams for another year. But again, there were some good individual performances. And with that comes a Hot Time Player of the Match first: A player annoyed their way into the award. Jhan Duran did not score either of the Fire’s two goals this evening, but he did run around a lot, and was a pest to the Montreal defense. He was so bad, he won two penalties for the club, including one where he was just shoved randomly away from the play. For being a menace to the opposing defense and winning both penalties, Jhon Duran is tonight’s Man of the Match.

