The Hot Cast: Clearing the Table

On today’s show, Ruben and RJ talk about the virtual end of the Chicago Fire’s season. They go over the good, bad, and indifferent of the two games against Miami and Montreal- including the performances of their younger players. That dovetails into a discussion about Ezra’s job as a coach as well as Georg Heitz’s positive and negative qualities. Then, they start thinking about next season a bit as they discuss where the roster needs to improve, and what space they have on the roster to do so. All of that plus Gaga under Graham Potter on this week’s Hot Cast.