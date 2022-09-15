Jhon Durán called up to the Colombian National Team

The Colombian national team may not be headed to Qatar this winter for the World Cup, but when they take the field this month for some friendlies, there will be some Fire representation. After an impressive season where he has shown flashes of brilliance on numerous occasions, 18-year-old striker Jhon Durán earned his first call-up to Los Cafeteros. He is the only MLS player in the squad.

Durán has had an up-and-down first season in Chicago. With 11 starts, Durán has 5 goals and 3 assists. He has recorded braces twice this season, including one last weekend against Inter Miami. He also had a big game on Tuesday, drawing a pair of penalties as the Fire fell 3-2 to CF Montréal. Durán arrived in the United States as a very raw talent, and he has shown his potential to be a top striker in Europe; he has improved dramatically since the beginning of the year, and with Kacper Przybyłko’s poor performances all season, he has earned the starting job.

It remains to be seen if the Fire will be able to hold on to Durán in 2023. He has expressed in the past that he is willing to leave the club, and it is understandable that an 18-year-old moving halfway around the world has had a difficult adjustment period. But if he remains committed to the project, Durán is a young player that the Fire can build around next season and someone who can emerge as one of the best talents in Major League Soccer.

Colombia will face Guatemala and Mexico on the 24th and 27th of September respectively. Durán will be hoping to make his senior debut for Colombia.