Chicago Fire 2 Charlotte FC 3: Man of the Match

The Fire grabbed defeat from the jaws of victory once again tonight, eliminating them from playoff contention. Things were looking so well at halftime, too. And that’s where tonight’s Man of the Match comes from. Jhon Duran did not score the first goal. But he did score the second, cementing himself as the frontrunner to start up top next season. He was also his usual annoying self— pestering defenders and occupying both CBs so that there was space for runners to run into. For all of that, Jhon Duran is our man of the match.

