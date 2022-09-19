MLS Roundup Week 32: Two More to Go

For the third year under Georg Heitz, the Chicago Fire has failed to make the playoffs. For some fans, it’s a disappointment. For others, it could be a sense of freedom that it is all finally over.

While we gaze our eyes towards next year, a bit of soccer still goes around in the rest of the league. So here is your MLS roundup for week 32.

NYCFC broke their five-game winless streak against their nosy neighbors from Jersey on Saturday.

They scored first within the first minute, thanks to Alexander Callens following a corner. Santiago Rodriguez scored 22 minutes later from a Gabriel Pereira cross.

With the clean sheet over the Red Bulls, this marked the 14th shutout for the former Fire favorite, Sean Johnson.

After scoring 17 goals in the past five games, the Philadelphia Union was held to a nil-nil draw by Atlanta United.

There is nothing to note from this match besides Andre Blake tying Sean Johnson for 14 clean sheets.

While the Fire may have lost against Charlotte, they are heavily injured and lack the depth to replace those injuries because of the decisions of Geog Heitz.

On the other hand, despite acquiring some very high-profile players during the transfer window, Toronto failed to make the playoffs against a team from Florida.

So while both might be embarrassing to their respective fanbases, I’d say Toronto slightly edges out.

Within the first 22 minutes, Orlando scored twice from Facundo Torres and Ercan Kara, respectively. Then, an own goal from Lukas MacNaughton in the 47th minute sealed confirmed Toronto’s damnation. Orlando finished the game with one last goal in the 84th minute from Tesho Akindele.

Sporting Kansas City turned rewound the tape to better times with a dominant win over Minnesota United, their sixth unbeaten game in a row.

Michael Boxall opened the scoresheet as an own goal, giving the hosts the lead by the 31st minute.

Ten minutes later, a Johnny Russell ball found Erik Thommy, who scored the second. Before the end of the first half, William Agada scored the third from a Ben Sweat cross. You could say......that it was no Sweat at all......

Minnesota got their lone goal during the 57th minute from Mender Garcia, while Agada scored his second in the 81st minute, confirming SKC’s win.

Real Salt Lake 1 - 2 FC Cincinnati

Who would have thought Cincy would be a better team than the Chicago Fire? If anything, they would be on equal terms of both being bums, but nope.

But fair play to Cincy.

A Brenner brace in the 44 and 76th-minute helped seal the win for the visitors, giving them the hope that anything is possible for their team this season. Maikel Chang was the lone goal scorer for Real Salt Lake, breaking the scoreless streak that was plaguing the hosts for the past few games.

Vancouver snapped one of the longest winless streaks (15 games) in all of MLS with their win against the Seattle Sounders. I guess that’s what happens when you decide to sell your soul for continental glory.

Pedro Vite scored the first goal from a Ryan Gauld assist in the 29th minute. Julian Gressel doubled their lead eight minutes later. Seattle had a chance to get on the scoreboard shortly after with a couple of corners, but their attempt was futile.

Seattle eventually got on the scoresheet late in the game in the 89th minute with a Will Bruin header.

D.C. United 2 - 3 Inter Miami

Taxi Fountas allegedly used hurled a slur toward Inter Miami’s Damian Lowe.

There is no place for this sort of bigotry in our sport.

.@MLS offers me this statement on allegations that DC’s Taxi Fountas used a racial slur at an Inter Miami player tonight: pic.twitter.com/2JC3dSjV8R — Pablo Iglesias Maurer (@MLSist) September 19, 2022

Other MLS matches

Austin FC 1 - 1 Nashville SC

New England Revolution 0 - 1 Montreal Impact

LA Galaxy 4 - 1 Colorado Rapids

San Jose Earthquakes 1 - 1 FC Dallas

LAFC 3 - 1 Houston Dynamo

Columbus Crew 1 - 1 Portland Timbers