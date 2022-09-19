The Hot Cast: Should I Stay or Should I Go?

The Hot Cast returns as Ruben and RJ are here to herald the end of the season. They start the show talking about Saturday’s collapse against Charlotte, and the play of Kendell Burks, and how he’s a talented but not an MLS-level player. (yet, according to Ruben) And from there, they talk about Xherdan Shaqiri. How he seems uninterested in helping the Fire and they discuss whether or not the Fire should accept a deal for him, what a deal like that would look like, and where it could come from. After that, they talk about some of the good things that came from that game, including the emergence of Jhon Duran and the continued improvement of Brian Gutierrez. All of that plus some needed clarification on their comments about Georg Heitz and Nelson Rodriguez.