It’s been two rivalry games and two scoreless draws this week for the Chicago Fire. The defensive effort has been up to the standard they set for themselves at the start of the season. The other big asset they have is their prodigy of a goalkeeper. Gabriel Slonina made some tremendous saves today, including two diving stops that saved the game for the club. And in a visible moment of learning, he punched the ball over the bar instead of trying to catch it like he did earlier. His distribution was on point as well. For his amazing play, Gaga Slonina wins Man of the Match.

