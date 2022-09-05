MLS Roundup Week 29: Five Laps to Go

MLS is almost over, and so is the Chicago Fire season. Unfortunately, there isn’t much room for surprises with only a few games left to go, judging from a few fixtures that occurred this week.

FC Dallas continues their winning momentum after their decisive 3-0 win against the Loons.

The game was relatively calm in the first half, apart from a few bad fouls committed in the first 20 minutes. It wasn’t until the 55th minute that an own goal by Michael Boxall placed FC Dallas in the lead. A minute later, Alan Velasco doubled the scoreline for Dallas. Finally, with a header, Jesus Ferreira confirmed the Loon’s early death in the 58th minute. Minnesota was down to 10 men in the fabled 69th minute when Franco Fragapane, who was already on a yellow, was sent off due to a bad foul.

Well, Dru Yearwood did this.

Fans are distraught after MLS player Dru Yearwood strikes them with a ball pic.twitter.com/A08nkjgXzC — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 4, 2022

FC Cincinatti 2 - 0 Charlotte FC

Like the Chicago Fire, FC Cincinnati sometimes shows they aren’t a banter team. Their opposition was Charlotte FC, but their win over them last Saturday shows they can produce confident results.

The opening goal was scored by Nick Hagglund in the 38th minute when he found a Luciano Acosta ball. He later scored the game’s second goal in the 81st minute; Acosta’s goal was assisted by Gent legend Yuya Kubo - which, fun fact, one of Kubo’s former teams, Young Boys, is now coached by former Chicago Fire head coach Raphael Wicky.

Nashville SC 3 - 0 Austin FC

Nashville sent Austin back to Earth after their win against Anthony Precourt’s team.

A Walker Zimmerman header placed the hosts in the lead in the 49th minute. Hany Mukhtar, who I wouldn’t be surprised ends up top in the MVP race, scored twice in the final 10 minutes of the game to solidify Nashville’s dominance on Saturday. The German midfielder now has 21 goals this season, leading the golden boot chart as of publication.

NYCFC got a taste of their own medicine when they faced the Revs on a horrible, terrible pitch on Sunday.

However, at the same, it’s a shame that NYCFC couldn’t leave Foxborough with at least a point, as their loss has probably doomed the slight chance the Chicago Fire had to make the playoffs.

Two first-half goals from Jonathan Bell and Noel Buck in the 12th and 33rd minute, respectively, gave the Revs a confident lead coming into the second half of the game. Tommy McNamara scored the third and final goal in the 66th minute.

NYCFC had a solid chance at a goal in the 76th minute, but the Tayvon Gray header was saved.

If you show this game to a person new to the sport, they would probably never want to watch a game ever again. It was pretty dreadful.

The only action of note was Liverpool legend Christian Benteke having his penalty saved.

Portland is pulling a Seattle this season.

After a dreadful start to the season, they’ve crawled their way to a playoff position.

In the 36th minute, a penalty was awarded to Portland after an Atlanta foul. Two minutes later, Santiago Moreno converted the penalty to give the hosts the lead. Portland was awarded another penalty towards the game’s dying stages when another Atlanta foul in the penalty box was committed. Dairon Asprilla converted the penalty this time in the 81st minute. A Josef Martinez in the 88th minute cut the deficit in half but was not enough for an Atlanta comeback.

Toronto FC 3 - 4 CF Montreal

Everyone stop and just appreciate this Djordje Mihailovic goal.

Mihailovic magic. ✨



The Canadian Classique is delivering and then some. pic.twitter.com/WvIipJ0fYo — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 5, 2022

Other MLS Scores

LA Galaxy 2 - 2 Sporting Kansas City

San Jose Earthquakes 2 - 0 Vancouver Whitecaps

LAFC 2 - 0 Real Salt Lake