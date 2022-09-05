The Hot Cast: Lamentations

Ruben and RJ are back to discuss the week in Fire news. They start by briefly discussing the results of the two Derbys from last week, both 0-0 draws on the road. They complain a bit about the Gillette Stadium field quality and lament the lack of finishing from Fire attackers. Then they go on to talk about the injuries that have plagued the team’s creative players for the last month. They then get positive with praise for the defense and the job the coaching staff have done to make them one of the best units in MLS. All of that plus a look ahead on this week’s Hot Cast.